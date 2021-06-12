Maverick City's Chandler Moore says wedding to Hannah Poole was filled with 'presence of Jesus'

Maverick City Music's frontman Chandler Moore married Hannah Poole on their one-year anniversary of meeting and he shared that the "special" ceremony was a faith-filled event.

The couple wed in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday and shared the photos of the emotional occasion exclusively with People magazine.

"What we experienced at our wedding was the climax of this last year of our lives,” the couple told the magazine. “We first met June 8th 2020, and we got married a year later to the date. These last 12 months have been full of joy, and that's exactly what our wedding was."

The Moores said the ceremony was filled with "Laughs, tears, and the presence of the One who we love."

They added that their friends and family made their “special day” everything they “could imagine."

The “Jireh” singer, took to Instagram to describe the spiritual experience he and his bride encountered while exchanging vows.

“Wouldn’t be a ‘Moore’ wedding without the presence of Jesus,” he captioned a photo of himself at the wedding in tears. “He was soooo present. From the sound check all the way to the end. Thank U Jesus.”

The wedding photographer, Kayla Smith, likewise detailed how evident the presence of God was while she was photographing the couple.

“My most comfortable space shooting will always be when God shows up. My brain always switches to how can I best help to tell His story, in this moment,” Smith shared on Instagram. “100s of years from now, people won’t know who took these photos ... they may not even know Chandler & Hannah, but they will come across images of wedding photos and see that God was with a beautiful couple, right in the middle of their wedding. They will see Him.”

For the nuptials, the 26-year-old sported a Rich Fresh tuxedo, Tom Ford shirt paired with a tie, and Christian Louboutin shoes. Poole was adorned in a Grace Loves Lace dress with Saint Laurent heels.

The wedding attendees featured a star-studded guest list including: “The Real's” Adrienne Bailon Houghton and her worship leader spouse, Israel Houghton, along with gospel legend Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy, and Marvin Sapp, and the founders of Maverick City Music.

Poole walked down to the aisle to Maverick City Music's Naomi Raine signing "A Thousand Years."

The pair first announced their engagement in March.

"I GOT MY YES," Moore wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've enjoyed the stillness of this moment. When you experience such dense moments that change you forever, there's like a hidden thing in the heart to want to blast it to the world so everyone can witness the redemption & 'win' in a season. But the best times are the ones that can't be immediately described or shared. Such a sacred time."

"Since November, my life has been in a whirlwind of transitions. And finally, this is one that I'm wholeheartedly enjoying lol," he added. "Life has changed forever & I wouldn't want it any other way. It's amazing how God's plans override our timelines. I love my life & I love my Hannah Grace."

Maverick City Music has been releasing a plethora of worship music recently. The group won Top Gospel Album at the Billboard Music Awards for their April 2020 release of Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1. Their collaborative album with Elevation Worship, Old Church Basement,also made history recently, setting a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and gospel album on Apple Music. The album cover was also featured on a large billboard in New York City's Times Square.