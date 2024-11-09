Home News Melania Trump returns as first lady: 4 things to know about her life, marriage and more

As former President Donald Trump heads back to the White House to serve a second, non-consecutive term, his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, is returning to the national spotlight.

Melania appeared on stage with her husband as he delivered a speech in Palm Beach, Florida, on election night. Trump thanked his wife, embracing her during his speech before boasting that she “has the number one bestselling book in the country.”

"She's done a great job, works very hard to help people," he added.

Here are four things to know about Melania Trump’s background, political views and marriage.