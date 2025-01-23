Home News Javier Milei denounces 'sinister agenda of wokeism,' abortion and LGBT ideology in Davos speech

Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a speech before the World Economic Forum Wednesday, calling out the supranational organization for embracing the “sinister agenda of wokeism” and rallied support to defeat the ideology and its components, including the “bloody and murderous abortion agenda” and LGBT ideology.

In his speech to world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Milei said, “it is our moral duty and our historical responsibility to dismantle the ideological edifice of sickly wokeism.”

Milei denounced the “sinister agenda of wokeism” and the “mental virus of woke ideology” as the “great epidemic of our time that must be cured” and “the cancer that we need to get rid of.” He elaborated on what he viewed as the harmful impacts of “woke ideology,” specifically the “bloody and murderous abortion agenda” that he described as an outgrowth of a faulty premise “that overpopulation will destroy the earth and that we must therefore implement some form of population control” as well as “the LGBT agenda.”

Milei took issue with the assertion made by adherents to the “LGBT agenda” that “women are men and men are women simply based on self-perception.” He lamented that proponents of the “LGBT agenda” remain silent “when a man dresses as a woman and kills his opponent in a boxing ring or when a male prison inmate claims to be a woman and ends up sexually assaulting women in prison,” referring to instances where trans-identified males compete in women’s sports and are housed in prison cells with women where they sleep and shower in the same spaces.

After bringing up the same-sex couple charged with abusing their adopted children, Milei declared, “In its most extreme forms, gender ideology is outright child abuse.” He also mentioned the phenomenon in which body-mutilating surgeries such as castration and mastectomies are performed on gender-confused youth.

“Healthy children are being irreversibly harmed through hormone treatments and mutilation as if a 5-year-old child could possibly consent to such things,” he said. Milei lamented that “should their family not agree to this, there will always be state agents ready to step in in favor of what they call ‘the best interest of the child,’” referring to laws that allow the state to remove children from the custody of parents opposed to letting their children undergo gender transition procedures.

Milei added, “The scandalous experiments in the name of this criminal ideology will be condemned and likened to those committed in the darker spirits in our history.” He identified another consequence of “wokeism” as widespread questioning of “the very concept of biological sex.”

As an example, he highlighted the “absurd legislation” that has emerged as a result of this phenomenon, including state funding of “expensive hormone treatments and surgeries to fulfill the self-perception” of trans-identified individuals. He noted that the “effects of an entire generation that has mutilated their bodies” are coming to light, adding, “These people will have to spend their entire lives in psychiatric treatment to cope with what they have done to themselves.”

During his remarks, Milei called out the World Economic Forum directly for embracing “wokeism,” detailing how “for decades, there has been a worship of a sinister and murderous ideology as if it were a golden calf.” He asserted that “this organization, along with the most influential supranational orders, have been the ideologues of this barbarity.”

Milei also detailed how the ideology has taken root in “political parties and governments of leading nations” as well as non-governmental organizations, educational institutions and media outlets.

While Milei began his speech by expressing optimism about the impending defeat of “woke ideology” because of the elections of U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he insisted that “our battle is not yet won.”

Just this week, after taking office as the 47th U.S. president, Trump signed an executive order pushing back on the tenets of the “LGBT agenda.” Trump’s executive order defined sex as “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female” and stressed that the word “is not a synonym for and does not include the concept of ‘gender identity.’” It also required the placement of inmates in prisons based on their sex instead of their self-declared gender identity.

Milei, a member of the libertarian-leaning La Libertad Avanza coalition, was first elected president of Argentina in 2023 after securing 55.7% of the vote in a runoff election that amounted to a head-to-head matchup against Sergio Massa of the left-leaning Union por La Patria coalition. La Libertad Avanza came in second place in the general election featuring multiple political parties that took place a month earlier, capturing 30% of the vote compared to Union por La Patria’s 36.7%.