Home News 'Still much work ahead': Pro-life activists reflect two years after Roe v. Wade's reversal

Advocacy groups on both sides of the debate are reflecting on the state of abortion policy in the United States two years after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision determining that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide through its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling.

The opinion resulted in several states implementing laws restricting the legality of abortion to the earliest stages of pregnancy or near-total restrictions that include few exceptions. On the other hand, voters in several states approved ballot measures establishing rights to abortion in the constitutions of their respective states in both 2022 and 2023.

Pro-life and pro-abortion organizations have weighed in on the impact the Dobbs decision has had two years later and outlined the goals for their movements as the U.S. is also in the heat of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The following pages highlight four reactions to the Dobbs ruling's second anniversary.