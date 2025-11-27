Home News National Guard attack in DC update: Shooting victims identified, Trump calls up 500 more Guard troops

Two West Virginia National Guard members who were deployed in Washington, D.C., remained in critical condition Thursday after they were shot just blocks from the White House.

The shooting, which took place Wednesday afternoon as family and friends prepared to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, was described by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser as a targeted attack.

Authorities have arrested a suspect identified as an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 following the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, FBI Director Kash Patel announced during a media briefing Thursday morning.

Here’s the latest on the shooting.