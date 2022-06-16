Nearly naked pro-abortion protester disrupts Catholic Mass

A nearly naked pro-abortion protester disrupted a Catholic Mass in Michigan over the weekend as Americans await the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on an abortion case that's expected to overturn Roe v. Wade and return abortion laws to the discretion of each state.

A TikTok video captured a nearly naked female protester and two other pro-abortion demonstrators disrupting Mass at St. Veronica’s Church in Eastpointe, Michigan, on Sunday. The unclothed young woman with strategically placed dark green leaves covering her private parts chanted “abortion without apology” while another protester waving a green bandana exclaimed, “Overturn Roe? Hell no!”

Video footage documented ushers at the Detroit-area church removing both protesters who continued to shout pro-abortion slogans as they were escorted out of the building. Another woman holding a green bandana was standing at one of the pews at the front of the church before an usher escorted her out through a side exit.

The incident in Eastpointe comes just one week after pro-abortion protesters interrupted a church service at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. One of the protesters at Lakewood stripped down to her bra and underwear decorated with green paint handprints over their chests and red paint on their underwear to symbolize blood from an abortion, and screamed, “It’s my body, my [expletive] choice.” She and other protesters, who also removed their clothes, continued to shout pro-abortion slogans such as “Overturn Roe? Hell no!” as security guards escorted them out of the church building.

The protests at St. Veronica’s and Lakewood come as the Supreme Court is expected to release its ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health by the end of the month. A draft opinion in the case, published by Politico on May 2, reveals that a majority of Supreme Court justices have agreed to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

After Politico published the draft opinion in the Dobbs case, which is not final, the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us encouraged pro-abortion protesters to descend on Catholic churches on Mother’s Day. The organization cited outrage that “six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe” as the justification for disrupting Catholic Masses.

While Ruth Sent Us maintained that “six extremist Catholics” signed on to the draft opinion in Dobbs, only five justices expressed support for the idea that Roe “must be overruled.” Four of the five justices who signed on to the draft majority opinion in Dobbs are Catholic and the fifth, Neil Gorsuch, is an Episcopalian. The sixth justice derided by Ruth Sent Us as an “extremist Catholic,” Chief Justice John Roberts, did not sign on to the draft majority opinion but was appointed to the bench by a Republican president like the other five.

In recent weeks, many churches in the U.S. have found themselves subject to acts of hostility that extend far beyond disruptive protests. Churches in Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Texas and Washington state have been vandalized, primarily consisting of pro-abortion messages spray-painted on their exterior walls. Additionally, a Catholic Church in Texas had its tabernacle stolen.

If Roe is overturned as expected, abortion would not automatically become illegal in all 50 states. Instead, each state will determine the legality of abortion going forward. Pro-abortion activists in Michigan, where St. Veronica’s is located, are working to gather the signatures required to get a ballot measure codifying the right to abortion into state law before voters in the November election. Michigan is one of three states where voters could weigh in on abortion laws in the near future.

Twenty-one states will either completely ban or more severely restrict abortion than they do now if Roe is overturned. An additional 16 states that have already codified the right to abortion into state law will continue to allow abortions throughout most or all of pregnancy. The remaining 10 states will likely continue enforcing existing abortion laws.