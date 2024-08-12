Home News 'So many questions, so few answers': Nelon daughter's faith endures amid tragic plane crash

The daughter of Southern gospel musicians who died in a recent plane crash says she is trusting in God's plan for her life even though she has so many unanswered questions about why many of those she loved are now dead.

Late last month, three members of the award-winning gospel group The Nelons died in a plane crash in Wyoming while they were on their way to Alaska for a cruise.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, whose mother Kelly Nelon Clark, her stepdad Jason Clark, and her sister Amber Kistler, were killed along with four others in the crash, gave remarks at an Aug. 6 celebration of life ceremony. The crash also claimed the lives of Nathan Kistler, Melodi Hodges and Georgia Department of Corrections Board Chairman Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. Streetman, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, was not on the plane.

Streetman, pregnant and expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jamie Streetman, shared a prayer and a message about the importance of having hope and trusting in God even during unpredictable trials.

"Even though my heart is breaking and tears flood my eyes, I do believe that God gives us something that's worth trusting, and that is Him and Him alone," Streetman began in her message at the celebration of life.

"In a matter of three minutes, my entire life changed. My precious family, my friends, my livelihood gone with no warning. Our sweet baby boy coming in December will never know his family on this side of Heaven. And I have so many questions, so few answers."

Streetman added: "I ask myself, 'Am I going to trust God that He has a plan for my life, or am I going to blame Him for taking my family away from me?' Every day, I've asked God why this happened."

"Then, I'm reminded that He told us, 'In this world, we would have trouble.' So I changed my 'why' into 'then what now, God? How do you get the glory in the midst of this tragedy?' My choice is to trust Him fully," she continued.

Streetman believes she has a duty to remember God's sovereignty and power over her life regardless of her pain and sadness.

"I know that He's in control and can see what we don't. But, I'd sure love it if He'd just let me in on it. But, for now, I'll look forward to the promise of Heaven, a place of joy, beauty, peace and happiness that will never end where there's no sin, no sorrow or pain, no disagreements or disappointments," Streetman said.

Even as the family experiences unimaginable grief, Streetman looks forward to what lies ahead in eternity with God and experiencing all His promises that are waiting in Heaven.

"We will all know perfect joy, and my family is experiencing all of that right now. So until I make it there, I'll keep going. God has entrusted me with a legacy to carry on, and I will seek His will and guidance," Streetman said.

"I promised my family, as the lyrics to the last song my mom ever recorded on our unreleased album say, 'I'll always have a song to sing,'" she continued.

The Atlanta-based group was founded by Kelly Nelon Clark's father, Rex Nelon, in 1977 and has featured over a dozen members since then. The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and have won several Gospel Music Association Dove Awards over the years.

The family was traveling to Alaska to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise when the crash occurred, according to a statement released by Gaither Management Group.

The accident sparked a wildfire north of Gillette in the northeastern part of the state, according to Campbell County officials. The accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.