Newsboys manager, family sued for $5.4M amid church dispute, alleged retaliation

Wes Campbell, the longtime manager and owner of the Grammy-nominated Christian band Newsboys, is facing new legal troubles as he and several family members are being sued for $5.4 million by a former pastor in Tennessee.

Randall Schrum, former elder of Hilltop Fellowship House of Prayer in Primm Springs, filed a civil lawsuit on June 3 in Hickman County against Campbell, his parents Colin and Nancy Campbell, and siblings Rocklyn (“Rocky”) and Evangeline, according to The Roys Report.

The lawsuit includes nine counts, among them defamation, conspiracy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and obstruction of justice.

The suit, which names 22 defendants, came one day before The Roys Report published a years-long investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving former Newsboys frontman Michael Tait. In the weeks since, the band has been dropped from its longtime label, Capitol Christian Music Group, and removed from airplay by major networks including K-LOVE.

According to the complaint, the conflict began within the Campbell family’s small house church, Hilltop Fellowship, which met on the property of Colin and Nancy Campbell. The church was founded in January 2021 with Colin Campbell serving as lead pastor.

Schrum, who joined the church in 2022 and became an elder, alleges that tensions began when church leadership began addressing what it described as “improper conduct” by Evangeline Johnson, Colin and Nancy’s daughter, who had stopped attending services but was still considered a member.

The leadership team reportedly recommended disciplinary action in early 2024, and Schrum says he personally paid $3,500 for marital counseling for Evangeline and her husband. The lawsuit claims the recommendation was rejected by Colin Campbell, despite previous instances in which he agreed to similar measures for other members.

After presenting a confidential report outlining their concerns, Schrum claims Colin leaked the contents to extended family, sparking a heated backlash.

On March 30, the lawsuit alleges that 16 Campbell family members, led by Rocky Campbell, entered a Sunday service and confronted Schrum publicly. According to the filing, threats were made in front of roughly 75 attendees, including Schrum’s pregnant wife and four young children.

Statements allegedly included, “I’m going to get you,” “I will come after you,” and “If you don’t back down, you’ll regret it.” The lawsuit also accuses Rocky of calling Schrum “evil” and claiming he was trying to steal the church.

The next day, the entire leadership team of Hilltop resigned. Schrum and roughly 70 other members formed a new congregation called Refuge Ridge Fellowship.

But according to Schrum, the harassment escalated. The lawsuit claims a false report of child abuse was made to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, triggering a 3 a.m. visit from law enforcement on April 2. Police reportedly woke the Schrum family, inspected their children, and left after determining there was no cause for concern.

Schrum alleges the report was filed by Evangeline Campbell and describes seeing unidentified individuals fleeing his property that night. The next morning, one of his vehicle tires had been slashed.

The Schrums have since relocated to another part of Tennessee, citing safety concerns and stress-related complications with Mrs. Schrum’s pregnancy with twins.

Though Wes Campbell is not alleged to have participated in the March 30 incident directly, the lawsuit accuses him of defaming Schrum and conspiring to prevent him from participating in a family ministry retreat in Florida.

“Wes — in oral communications to current and former members of Hilltop Fellowship — also falsely accused Schrum of ‘stealing’ Hilltop Fellowship,” the lawsuit claims. “(He) falsely stated ... that Schrum was ‘running things’ and had a ‘questionable history.’”

The filing also says Wes Campbell tried to prevent Schrum and his family from attending the Above Rubies family retreat in Panama City Beach, Florida, a ministry founded by Nancy Campbell that has been influential in conservative Christian circles, particularly within the Quiverfull movement.

Wes Campbell, a key figure behind the Newsboys brand for decades, sold his seven-bedroom, six-bath home in Brentwood, Tennessee, for approximately $5.8 million on April 30. He is building a new home in the same area. The lawsuit notes that Schrum contributed $35,000 in financial support to Colin and Nancy Campbell’s property over the past three years.

Schrum’s lawsuit seeks $1.8 million in compensatory damages and $3.6 million in punitive damages. He is requesting jury trials for each of the nine counts named in the suit.

In a separate but related report on June 19, The Roys Report detailed accusations that Steve Campbell, Wes’ younger brother and longtime Newsboys tour manager, covered up an alleged sexual assault involving Tait and a female staff member during a 2014 tour stop in Fargo, North Dakota. Both Steve Campbell and the crew member accused in that case have denied wrongdoing.

Newsboys management has since distanced itself from Steve Campbell, indicating that he does not hold a formal position within Newsboys Inc. or Newsboys Touring LLC. The band has stated it was unaware of the extent of Tait’s actions before his confession and has voiced support for victims.