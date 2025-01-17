One Million Moms urges Christians to boycott 'Upside-Down Kingdom Bible,' citing 'woke theology' concerns

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“One of Zondervan’s newest publications is the Upside-Down Kingdom Bible: Think Deeply// Love Widely. But it can be more accurately described as upside-down theology because it includes interpretations of scriptures from a woke mindset, with opinions based on a magnitude of cultural and sexual perspectives.”

The Upside-Down Kingdom Bible, described as addressing topics such as race, ethnicity, creation care, abortion, gender and sexuality, features study notes, essays and book introductions contributed by various scholars and leaders, including Preston Sprinkle, general editor and president of The Center for Faith, Sexuality & Gender (CFSG), a Christian organization focused on issues of “faith and LGBT+ inclusivity.”

On its website, CFSG describes its team as a “growing collaboration of Christian leaders, pastors, scholars, and LGBT+ persons” serving as advisors and contributors.

Sprinkle, also the host of the "Theology in the Raw" podcast, has been vocal about the importance of fostering dialogue on theological and cultural issues, often engaging with individuals of differing perspectives.

In its statement opposing this book, 1MM warned the Zondervan Bible’s content deviates from traditional Christian beliefs, stressing that “Scripture is extremely clear in Ezekiel 13:10-12 and Matthew 18:6 about the consequences of leading others astray.”

The campaign further alleged that Zondervan’s decision to release the Bible was a deliberate move to align with contemporary cultural trends, and accused the publisher of “selling wokeness” under the guise of inclusivity and equity.

In a statement to The Christian Post addressing the controversy, Zondervan defended the purpose and scholarly rigor of the Upside-Down Kingdom Bible, emphasizing its commitment to Evangelical Christian beliefs.

“The Upside-Down Kingdom Bible is a new tool for engaging Christians who are seeking biblically based answers to today’s tough questions,” Zondervan said. “As is standard with our study Bibles, contributions are from multiple biblical scholars with trusted credentials and expertise in their fields of study. All the contributors hold to the authority of the Scripture and the content has been fully reviewed to ensure that it is within the scope of evangelical Christian beliefs.”

The publisher also reiterated that the study Bible aims to provide thoughtful commentary on modern challenges while remaining grounded in Scripture.

In turn, OMM encouraged Christians to sign its pledge against the study Bible, asserting that it poses a spiritual risk. The group also urged Zondervan to reconsider publishing materials that they believe “lead others astray.”

“I encourage you to join 1MM in letting Zondervan know that we are not buying what they are selling. Sign our pledge to Zondervan stating you will stay far away from the Upside-Down Kingdom Bible,” the group said.

This is not the first time Zondervan has come under fire for publishing works that critics say capitulate to cultural pressures.

In 2011, the update to the NIV Bible sparked controversy among conservative Christians, including the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood and the Southern Baptist Convention, due to the use of gender-neutral language. For example, phrases like "brothers" were changed to "brothers and sisters" when the context implied a mixed audience.

However, Research Professor of New Testament Studies at Dallas Theological Seminary Darrell Bock told The Christian Post that critics were investing too much in the "gender-neutral" issue.

"They don't like the idea of gender-neutral translations as a whole. If someone announces that's what they're doing, then it's automatically read as being a capitulation to the culture," he said.

Dr. Richard Land, then-president of the SBC's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, told CP at the time that he stood by the denomination's resolution despite Bock's claim that critics had been unfair.

"You can't be too careful when dealing with the holy [Word of God]," said Land at the time. Land is also the executive editor of The Christian Post.