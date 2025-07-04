Home News So. Baptist-sponsored Mission Fuge summer camps draw over 12,000 students nationwide

More than 12,000 students and adults are attending the Southern Baptist Convention-supported MFuge camps this summer at more than 20 different locations nationwide.

Short for Mission Fuge, the MFuge camps are part of the FUGE Camps umbrella, along with the Centrifuge and CentriKid Camps, the original summer camp being called Centrifuge.

According to a spokesperson for the SBC's Lifeway Christian Resources, which oversees the three categories of FUGE Camps, more than 12,000 adults and students will be participating in MFuge camps this summer at 25 different locations.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Activities at the summer camps include a mix of Bible study and worship, alongside volunteer activities such as working with young children, serving at a food bank, and participating in yardwork and construction.

"God has been so good to FUGE Camps. He is why we even exist," says Joe Hicks, manager of FUGE Camps, in comments emailed to CP. "We have a large, loyal customer base. They love our program, and our staff do a great job of running camp and bringing energy every week."

"Our desire is that students will grow closer to God and to each other in Christian community,” he continued. “We believe that when a student serves at MFuge, they will have a mission experience that opens their eyes to similar opportunities they may have to serve in their own communities, learning to live life each day on mission by serving others and sharing the Gospel."

The University of Mobile, an SBC-affiliated academic institution in Alabama, is among the locations hosting an MFuge camp, with an estimated 2,400 high and middle school students expected to attend.

According to The Baptist Press, at last year’s MFuge camp gathering at the university, there were reportedly 90 professions of faith in Christ and over 40 calls to ministry recorded.

Another entity involved in MFuge camps is First Baptist Church of Centre, Alabama, which is sending around 60 students to the MFuge Camp next week at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The congregation is paying more than half of the cost for each student attending the MFuge camp, as the church strongly believes that the camp experience can change students' lives for the better.

Tucker Bryson, minister to Students at FBC Centre, told CP that he hopes the MFuge camp experience will provide students with “a newfound perspective on just how far the love of Jesus can reach.”

“It's not just for our own community,” he added. “It's for everyone of all backgrounds.”