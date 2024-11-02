Home News Parents’ hidden fight against gender ideology: ‘It’s everywhere, kids aren't safe’

When Jolene, a mother from the Midwest, received an announcement from her son that he identified as a transgender lesbian, she and her husband were blindsided. Her son’s revelation, combined with his self-professed online following and newfound identity on Reddit, shattered the quiet routine of her family's life. Within hours, she found herself grappling with shock, grief, and an escalating sense of urgency.

“We were literally blindsided,” Jolene said. “I remember my husband was just distraught. He just didn't even know how to function.”

Jolene is among the parents profiled on “Generation Indoctrination,” a podcast hosted by Christian Post social commentator Brandon Showalter.

In an episode titled “Voices From the Shadows: Parents Secretly Resisting Gender Ideology and Fighting For Their Kids,” Showalter sheds light on a growing movement of parents who feel alienated and unsupported as they navigate their children’s struggles with gender identity.

Many of these parents, Showalter said, speak from the shadows, using pseudonyms and concealing their identities for fear of social repercussions and even job loss.

According to Jolene, her son’s rapid transition — fueled by online forums and social affirmation — left her reeling. Although she initially tried to support his newfound identity, she quickly became skeptical, especially when faced with discussions about irreversible medical practices.

“I became much more aware of the seriousness because, within a day or two, he added the stipulation that if we did not affirm this, if we did not allow him to start HRT, specifically within a year, that he would seriously consider either running away or living with a family who would support him,” she said. “So it went from confusion to immediately, there was a line in the sand, and the panic just absolutely exacerbated from that moment. So we felt like we were a bit being pushed up against a wall.”

For Marie, a mother in the Southeast, secrecy has become a part of life. While advocating for parental rights and legislative protections, Marie told Showalter she must often resort to connecting with support groups from her car, closets or bathrooms, careful to avoid detection by her family.

She stressed that children, no matter where they live, are “not safe” from the transgender “contagion.”

“They are not safe. This is everywhere. It doesn't matter where you live. We have parents who come from rural America, deep red rural America, where everybody pretty much goes to church on Sunday, and their kids are being affected by this,” she said.

Marie’s advocacy, however, has had a significant impact. In her state, legislative efforts to restrict such irreversible procedures for minors have found success, offering some parents a sense of legal recourse in their attempts to preserve the welfare of their children.

“But even in conservative states,” she warns, “there’s no guarantee. Internet access and activist teachers can influence kids no matter where they live.”

The podcast delved into how the divisive nature of gender ideology has, in some cases, even torn families apart.

Robert, a father from the Northeast, found himself fighting a battle over his daughter’s use of puberty blockers during a protracted custody dispute. In a state where the courts largely favor affirmation, Robert faced the daunting reality that his objections might be overruled.

“I didn’t sleep. Prayer and levity are really the only two things that kept me going,” he said, reflecting on his desperation to protect his daughter. With limited support and pushback from his ex-wife and family members, he researched tirelessly, compiling a list of medical studies and legal precedents to bolster his argument. “I was on the phone with my lawyer and told him, I'm done. I can't do it anymore. I remember that day, but I woke up and God said, No, you're not done,” he recalled.

Teresa, a mother from the interior West, described the online support groups she relies on as her “lifeline.” In these communities, parents share their stories and offer each other strategies to survive a seemingly endless ordeal.

“As much as I want to talk to my kids about it, we just don't. It's just too painful for everyone. Everyone has their views, so you stay silent,” she said. “[I go to] a lot of secretive meetings. People don't know what I do. They don't know I run a support group at all.”

For these parents, the social isolation is compounded by a broader cultural message that challenges their concerns. Despite their love and advocacy for their children, they feel judged, misunderstood, and, at times, labeled as “transphobic” by society. In response, some parents have even taken to disguising themselves at public events, donning wigs, masks, and sunglasses to avoid being recognized.

In the wake of growing public awareness, Showalter expressed hope that these parents will help break the silence around the complexities of family and gender issues. While legislative action is one way forward, he believes, it’s ultimately conversations like these — humanizing the hidden grief, fears and resilience of these families — that will shift the narrative.

“It affects not just families, but it affects our society,” Teresa said. “It affects our government. It affects our education. It affects everyone. You're not immune to it, even if your child isn't caught up in this, it will affect you in so many ways. You can't ignore it, and we do have the power to stop it by just telling the truth. And as much as we feel, some people feel like it's being compassionate, you know we need to be on the right side of history.”