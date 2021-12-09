Parents to protest library where Christmas display featured sex books next to the Bible

Parent activists are expected to stage a protest outside a Virginia public library in response to sexually explicit books and troll dolls dressed in LGBT colors being displayed next to The Holy Bible as part of its Christmas display, which many Christians saw as an attack on their faith.

Stacy Langton, Xi Van Fleet and other parents affiliated with the Mama Grizzly movement comprised of mothers who vehemently oppose the inclusion of critical race theory and sexually explicit material in public education, will hold a “Holiday Hate Protest” outside Dolley Madison Library in McLean, Virginia, Saturday.

The protest comes in response to outrage over a Christmas display where the books Gender Queer and Lawn Boy, which promotes pedophilia, was displayed next to The Holy Bible.

Langton shared pictures of the display on her Twitter account Tuesday. She contended that the library's display, “mocks my efforts to remove #PornInSchools and mocks Christianity!”

In another tweet, Langton said that to display the “Holy Bible alongside pedophilia & pornography & #LGBTQ rainbow flags during #Advent” at the library was “a disgusting slap in the face to @fairfaxcounty taxpayers.” She reported that by the time she went to the library that same day to confront library officials over the display, it had been removed.

3. Library staff put Branch Mgr. #NancyRyan on phone. Ryan said display was idea of a staffer & approved by Prisbey. Ryan got complaints from library patrons, who disapproved of "inappropriate" porn/pedo books posed next to #HolyBible.

“Was told Librarian, Mary Prisbey, would talk 2 me in 15 mins. She never did & left out the back door!” she added. “Library staff put Branch Mgr. #NancyRyan on phone. Ryan said display was idea of a staffer & approved by Prisbey. Ryan got complaints from library patrons, who disapproved of ‘inappropriate’ porn/pedo books posed next to #HolyBible.”

Jessica Hudson, the director of the Fairfax County Public Library, denied that the Christmas display resulted from any ill will in a statement released to multiple media outlets, including Fox News' affiliate in Washington, D.C. “The Dolley Madison Library holiday reading display was intended to highlight the freedom to read and the fact that many library patrons have more time during the holidays to do so,” she said. “It was not the intention of staff to create a display that could be construed as offensive. The display has been removed.”

Langton previously raised concerns about the books Gender Queer and Lawn Boy during a Fairfax County Public Schools board meeting on Sept. 9. She read aloud excerpts from one of the books to prove that they contain sexually explicit content that promotes pedophilia.

From the book Gender Queer, Langton read the text of a character telling another character “I can’t wait to have your c--- in my mouth. I am going to give you the b--- job of your life and then I want you inside me.” The part of Lawn Boy she read aloud featured a character talking about how he “s---ed Doug Goble’s d---, the real estate guy,” adding “he s---ed mine too.”

“Both books describe different sex acts,” Langton told the school board. “One book describes a fourth-grade boy performing oral sex on an adult male. The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy.”

Langton noted that Gender Queer and Lawn Boy were available at several high schools in Fairfax County. While the school district temporarily pulled the books from the shelves, they were reinstated to the libraries late last month. The concerned parent attended a Dec. 2 school board meeting to protest that decision.

In remarks at the most recent Fairfax County school board meeting, Langton discussed the contents of Gender Queer and Lawn Boy as well as additional books available in Fairfax County Public Schools that contained sexually explicit material and maintained that by allowing the books back in school libraries, the school board made clear that they are “in favor of pornography in the schools.”

“Laws at the federal and state level prohibit obscene materials in the presence of minors,” Langton stressed in her remarks.

Thursday @StacyLangton returned to @fcpsnews and called out the 12 Democratic school board members for returning porn and pedophilia to #FairfaXXX school libraries. Watch the activists who woke-wash the porn and pedophilia. They gesticulate and flail, beside themselves, enraged. https://t.co/dJAGpYVsslpic.twitter.com/hTc1xQ45R4 — Asra Q. Nomani ????Mama Bear???? (@AsraNomani) December 4, 2021

“The assistant superintendent of instructional services stated that the books are ‘not obscene and do not contain pedophilia.’ That is a lie,” she declared. “The book shows a bearded adult male with an erect penis engaged in a sex act with a child. That is the definition of pedophilia.”

Langton concluded her remarks by proclaiming that “this school district is in violation of the law every single day that the pornography remains on the shelves.” She received applause from much of the crowd gathered at the meeting.

The outrage over the display at Dolley Madison Library comes at a time when parents and community members across the country have descended on school board meetings to express their concerns about the implementation of critical race theory and trans bathroom policies as well as the inclusion of sexually explicit material in public school curriculum. The issue has become particularly contentious in Virginia and loomed large in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

At a debate with his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe declared: “I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should teach.” McAuliffe lost to Youngkin as opponents of critical race theory performed very well in school board races across the U.S.