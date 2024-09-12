Home News Pastor, father of 11, Baptist college exec. fatally shoots himself after accusation of child molestation

David Baker Sr., a Tennessee pastor and father of 11, who served as vice president of Independent Baptist Online College, walked into a local hospital Wednesday and fatally shot himself a day after he was charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor family member.

A statement from the Columbia Police Department cited by FOX 17 in Nashville said Baker walked into a bathroom at Maury Regional Hospital shortly after bonding out of jail for aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 12, and shot himself in the chest.

Maury Regional Hospital confirmed in a separate statement that when the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 p.m., the hospital “was immediately placed on lockdown.”

“It was discovered that an adult male entered the ED, did not seek medical treatment, and proceeded directly to the public restroom where he administered a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest, discharging the weapon twice. The ED staff initiated life-saving medical treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries,” hospital officials said in their statement.

The hospital’s CEO, Dr. Martin Chaney, offered prayers for Baker, his family and those who knew him.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s events. Our prayers are extended to the family and friends of this individual as well as the members of our team who responded,” Chaney said. “The welfare and safety of our patients and health care team members are paramount at Maury Regional Health. I am proud of the quick response of our security team, Emergency Department staff and Columbia Police Department.”

According to Main Street Maury, Baker was booked into the Maury County Jail on Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery. He was released Wednesday on a $200,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Baker ran for Maury County mayor in 2022 and filed a defamation lawsuit that year against eventual winner, Sheila Butt. The case, which highlighted the suicide of a former colleague of Baker’s, was later dismissed.

A text message from Butt to another party referenced the suicide in the defamation suit.

“. . . . Someone called me just now and told me about a court case here against (Baker) several years ago that could hurt him and his ministry very much if it gets rehashed. Something about fraud and a man committing suicide,” a portion of the text message reads. “He is my friend. There is no need for that. He should step away. I wouldn’t hurt him with that and would never look up the records . . . I am praying for David right now and for Andy (Ogles) not to get him hurt. Andy is an astute politician, but he is playing with people’s lives here.”

Calls for comment made to Family Baptist Churchfounded by Baker, and where he was serving at the time he took his life, went unanswered Thursday. A cached webpage of the pastor’s bio, which has since been removed from the church’s website, lists him as an Army veteran who attended Hyles-Anderson college. It notes that he had pastored for more than 18 years at the time of his death, and he proudly names his wife and 11 children.

Aimee Spires a former congregant of the late pastor at a Lighthouse Baptist Church, which was also founded by Baker, told FOX 17 that he was “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“There was nothing Godly about him. He was, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing,” Spires claimed. “I was angry because all the victims that there is, there's no telling how many victims, how many girl victims that are out there that he may have done this to.”