'Domino Revival' Pastor Mike Signorelli hopes to see revivals 'cancel' Halloween this year

NEW YORK — Pastor Mike Signorelli, the founding pastor of V1 Church, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “The Domino Revival” on Oct. 24 and is rallying Christians and church leaders to combat the darkness of Halloween by focusing on the salvation that comes through faith in Jesus Christ.

Signorelli gathered leaders from across the nation for the film’s premiere in Times Square earlier this month and urged them to cultivate a spiritual awakening in their churches by showing them what God is doing in his own church.

“The Domino Revival” follows Signorelli and other well-known revivalists “as they address the spiritual hunger gripping America, as well as the battle for the soul of the nation,” the film's synopsis reads in part.

Signorelli spoke to the audience at the film's premiere, where he highlighted the many revivals happening among Generation Z nationwide. "It happened in Asbury" and several other universities where events were canceled to accommodate the movement, he said, celebrating the work of the Holy Spirit among the nation's youth and college-aged students.

The deliverance minister homed in on this month's celebration of darkness and Halloween, to which he said, "I want to cancel Halloween this year."

"I want to light this thing, and let's just go all out into revival. ... Let's cancel Halloween together!” he said.

“The Domino Revival” documentary features Signorelli’s journey into ministry and his upbringing. Other ministers and pastor's wives featured in the film include Julie Signorelli, Isaiah Saldivar, Alexander Pagani, Vlad Savchuk, Stephen and Jenny Weaver, Ryan Lestrange, Jeremiah Johnson, Mark Driscoll, Jessi Green, Parker Green, Leon Dupreez, Andy Byrd, Jacob Coyne, Shane Winnings, Craig Brown and Jonathan Stamper.

While the film shows revivals happening nationwide, it also reveals the challenges these ministers and their families face.

"I really feel like revival is just putting Jesus at the very center of your whole life,” Julie Signorelli told The Christian Post at the red carpet premiere. “It's at the center of your finances. It’s that the center of your time.”

“Revival is disruptive," she said. "So anytime you see a revival, you see multiple nights in a row, sometimes whole seasons, years, decades, connected to putting the things of God first. These are not services. This is not emotionalism. It's when everyone's family says, 'You know what, I'm putting the Lord first. And I don't care if it disrupts my finances, my time, my leisure, my hobbies, my Sabbath, I'm putting Him first.'”

Mike Signorelli added, "I've been saying revival is going back to the ancient paths. It's going back to the narrow path. We have this fake Christianity. We have this seeker-sensitive, wide road. But it's a narrow path. It's holiness. It's righteousness. It's surrender. It's sacrifice.”

Signorelli and his team told CP they've experienced increased spiritual warfare leading up to the film, so they've organized Spirit-led prayer meetings ahead of its release.

Tickets for “The Domino Revival” on Oct. 24 are now available at Fathom Events.