Home News Pastor pleads not guilty to diverting more than $400K in church funds

Adrian Davis, a former pastor of a now-defunct campus of a megachurch in Alabama, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of diverting over $400,000 from church funds. Prosecutors allege the money was spent on luxury purchases, vehicles, personal debt and mortgage payments.

Davis appeared in federal court last week by video from California for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty and was released by Magistrate Judge Herman Johnson Jr. on a $5,000 bond, AL.com reports.

Davis reportedly agreed to repay $434,340 to the church and $114,859 to the Internal Revenue Service. The repayment deal was acknowledged in court filings seeking leniency, which cite Davis’ “apparent prompt recognition and affirmative acceptance of personal responsibility."

Although he pleaded not guilty, court records cited by WHNT show that Davis had earlier agreed to plead guilty.

Court documents show that between 2018 and 2020, Adrian Davis used funds from All Nations Worship Assembly in Huntsville to buy an Audi A7 for $30,920 and a GMC Yukon for $45,982.

He is also accused of using $42,000 of church money for entertainment and retail purchases, including $10,993 on Louis Vuitton merchandise, $5,300 at the New York shoe store Flight Club and $28,000 at the luxury jeweler Peter Marco.

In addition to the vehicle and retail spending, the government alleges Davis spent $24,000 to pay off his mother’s mortgage and used church funds to pay down more than $117,000 in personal credit card debt. He is also expected to forfeit any property acquired using the diverted funds.

Court filings say Davis understated his income on his 2020 federal tax return, reporting $138,621 when he actually earned more than that, WAFF reported. The documents allege he knowingly misrepresented the amount.

All Nations Worship Assembly was founded in 1999 by Pastor Matthew L. Stevenson and is considered one of the country’s largest urban charismatic movements. The church has around 15,000 members and 25 locations nationwide, but no longer operates in Huntsville.

If convicted, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 23 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.