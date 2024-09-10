Home News Pastor who went to Vegas to save daughter found with drugs, guns in hotel room

David McGee, the founder of Cross the Bridge Ministries in North Carolina, who told his followers that he was going to Las Vegas, Nevada, to rescue his only daughter from the infamous tunnels below that city, recently triggered a counterterrorism response from local authorities after he was found with drugs and guns in his hotel room.

The 61-year-old McGee who also serves as senior pastor of The Bridge Christian Fellowship, was staying at the Strat Hotel Casino & Tower on Aug. 20 when he called police and reported that a piece of property belonging to him was missing, according to 8 News Now.

When the police arrived, he told them he had traveled on a private jet from North Carolina to find his daughter, Ashli. According to his website, McGee also has two adult sons, Johnny and Ben.

The pastor would eventually disclose to officers responding to his complaint that he had a gun in his guitar case. Hotel staff had reportedly warned McGee that weapons were not allowed after he brought a shotgun to his room only days prior to his complaint.

When officers found that McGee had an AR-15 with a scope, they initially though he was planning a mass shooting similar to 64-year-old Stephen Paddock’s 2017 attack. Paddock smashed the windows of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with a hammer and fired at a crowd of 22,000 people, killing 60 and wounding at least 413 others.

Pastor McGee was also found with fentanyl.

“McGee advised [the detective] that he brought the fentanyl from North Carolina on his private jet to Las Vegas and paid approximately $1,000,” documents cited by CBS affiliate 8 News Now said. “McGee stated that he was a user of fentanyl and intended to distribute the fentanyl to his daughter when he locates her.”

On Aug. 17, McGee explained on Facebook that he was going to save his daughter from the Las Vegas Tunnels known to attract the homeless, drug addicts and prostitutes.

“I’m going there tomorrow to rescue my daughter. I’m going to be there a couple of nights. And then come back with my daughter. Maybe my son-in-law,” McGee said, indicating that both his daughter and her husband are addicts.

“Pray that nobody gets in between me and her. Including my son-in-law. Or the guy that’s been with her helping her. Nobody wants to get in my way, and if they do, pray that I lay hands on no man,” he continued. “I’m going to lay hands on people out there and I’m going to do it suddenly. Pray that it is not fatal, and it be fruitful or productive, meaning — would not knock them out, don’t have to really hurt them.”

McGee explained in a series of posts on his ministry’s Facebook page that he's a recovering drug addict and a heart patient who has had two heart attacks and nine mini strokes.

“We are turning our gun towards the biggest enemy in the world. Heroin and fentanyl and meth, super meth, and we’re declaring war, not on the citizens of this country, we’re declaring war on the poisons that are stealing our youth and killing people,” he said.

Nine days after the incident with the police, McGee’s wife, Nora, shared on Aug. 29 that her husband had made some progress toward rescuing their daughter.

“David is currently in the Las Vegas area and has been in touch with Ashli a few times. She has been evasive, sometimes leaving but returning later, even the next day. David is asking for prayers for his health, wisdom, safety, discernment,” she wrote. “Pray for favor with Ashli, for good health, protection, clarity, strength, hope, wisdom and joy — and that she will allow herself to be rescued.”