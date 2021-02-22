Planned Parenthood abortions reached record level in 2019 as gov't funding rose: annual report Planned Parenthood abortions reached record level in 2019 as gov't funding rose: annual report

Planned Parenthood performed the highest number of abortions in over a decade in 2019, received a record amount of government funding and saw net assets increase compared to the previous year, the organization's latest annual report shows.

According to Planned Parenthood’s 2019-2020 annual report released last week, the nation’s largest abortion provider performed 354,871 abortions, an increase from the 345,672 the nation’s largest abortion provider performed in 2018.

The amount of government funding received by Planned Parenthood also increased from 2018 to 2019.

The organization received $618.1 million in government health services reimbursements and grants in 2019, a slight increase from the $616.8 million awarded in 2018.

Government funding accounted for about 38% of Planned Parenthood’s revenue in 2019, making taxpayer dollars the largest source of income for the abortion provider.

Private contributions and bequests were Planned Parenthood’s second-largest source of income, accounting for 31% of the total. Planned Parenthood’s total revenue for 2019 amounted to $1.64 billion, similar to its revenue in 2018.

The pro-life activist group Live Action has kept track of the number of abortions Planned Parenthood has performed overall in the past 20 years.

In 2019, the group found that abortions provided by Planned Parenthood constituted 41.15% of all abortions performed, the highest share since 2000. Based on the number of abortions provided by Planned Parenthood in 2019, one abortion occurred every 89 seconds that year.

Live Action reports that the 2019 total of abortions conducted was a record for Planned Parenthood.

Pro-life groups reacted to the annual report with disgust.

“Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, not health care,” maintained Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national pro-life grassroots organization Susan B. Anthony List.

The SBA List reports that Planned Parenthood abortion numbers hit a 15-year high.

“With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we can expect this alarming trend to continue as Democrats seek to force taxpayers to bankroll abortion businesses at home and abroad, roll back FDA safety precautions on dangerous abortion drugs, and convert every pharmacy and post office into an abortion center – reversing decades of pro-life progress,” Dannenfelser warned.

“The pro-life movement will work tirelessly to expose the Democrats’ extremism on abortion. We will never quit fighting to stop taxpayer funding of the abortion industry and provide the life-affirming alternatives women and families deserve.”

Chuck Donovan, president of the Susan B. Anthony List’s research organization, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said that it is a “tragedy” that abortions “continue to increase at Planned Parenthood even as they decline all across the country.”

“Women are paying a heavy price for this very wealthy organization to achieve its quotas and goals,” Donovan argued.

“Trends like this are exactly why Congress has limited family planning grants to exclude them from going to programs where abortion is a method of family planning. This is exactly the situation the American people have always strived to avoid.”

In addition to performing hundreds of thousands of abortions, Planned Parenthood also provided services for transgender patients in a total of 31 states. While hormone therapy is available to transgender individuals at 200 Planned Parenthood locations across the U.S., the exact number of these services provided was not listed in the report.

The transgender services were lumped in with “other procedures” in the breakdown of affiliate medical services provided in the report.

The “other procedures,” which totaled 17,791 in 2019, also included “WIC services,” “other adult preventive care, and high complexity visits, including infertility services.”

The report also noted that Planned Parenthood’s Abortion Service Locator, which enables those seeking an abortion to obtain “personalized information about their options, any state requirements, and the nearest Planned Parenthood health centers that can provide them with a safe, legal abortion,” received more than 767,000 visits since its launch in September 2019.

Planned Parenthood only issued 2,667 adoption referrals in 2019 and provided nearly 600,000 cancer screenings and other prevention services.

Michael New, an associate professor at the Catholic University of America, explained on Twitter that the report shows that breast exams at Planned Parenthood are down 63.9% over the last 10 years, while Pap tests are down 65.6%.

He said that abortion services had risen 7.7% over the last decade, while prenatal services have fallen 72.3%.

New pointed out in another tweet that adoption referrals decreased by over 37.6% in the latest report.