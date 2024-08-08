Home News Pro Football Hall of Famer shares 'Gospel of salvation' during induction speech

Retired Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar dedicated his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to Jesus Christ on Saturday, evangelizing to those in the audience by presenting the Gospel of salvation that was presented to him at age 22.

The 72-year-old Gradishar, a former Ohio State University standout who played 10 seasons with the Broncos, was one of several athletes inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, during Saturday's ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, Gradishar repeatedly brought up his Christian faith. At the beginning of his remarks, he identified himself as a member of Brave Church in Denver. He dedicated his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to his "Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," expressing gratitude that He "gave me His life so I could be built to last."

"Earlier this year, Pastor Jeff taught a series 'Built to Last,'" Gradishar recalled. "One of the messages of the series was difference makers. Pastor Jeff asked us to consider who made the difference in our lives, and today, I want to recognize a number of key individuals who made a profound difference in my life."

Gradishar directed a message at his wife: "Beth, you're a miracle. I thank God that His perfect plan for my life is you. Your kind and compassionate soul captured my heart for sure."

Gradishar also recognized his former Ohio State teammate Archie Griffin as a "difference maker" in his life.

"Archie, years ago invited me to an on-campus Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting Bible study during my senior year," he explained. "Growing up, I attended church. But the Gospel of salvation wasn't taught."

"That evening, in '74, the Gospel was explained in four simple truths," he said. "God created mankind in His image, and that comes from Genesis 1:27. God loves us and offers a plan for our life."

Gradishar cited the second truth he learned from the Gospel as a lesson from Romans 3:23, specifically that "we've all sinned and fallen short of God's glory" and "therefore, we cannot know and experience God's love and plan for our lives."

He listed the teaching from Romans 6:23 that "the wages of sin is death, our spiritual death" as an additional aspect of the second truth.

Quoting from John 3:16, Gradishar shared the teaching that "God so loved the world that He gave his only son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life" as the third truth. According to Gradishar, "Jesus Christ's death on the cross, the darkest day in history, and Jesus' resurrection earned Jesus the right to proclaim 'I am the way, the truth and the life and no one comes to the father but through me.'"

"Salvation requires turning to God," Gradishar proclaimed as he unveiled the fourth truth. "Repent of our sins, accept his forgiveness and ask Jesus by faith to be your personal Lord and savior."

"This is the only way to be right with God and to live out His plans for our life, not ours," he asserted.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Gradishar reflected on the "four simple but eternal truths." He described his invitation to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting as "the best invitation I've ever had."

"At age 22, I received Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior," he said.

Gradishar singled out his "prayer warriors," including his wife, pastor, other family members, and Bible study members, as he declared, "The greatest gift we can love and receive really is prayer."

"I'm grateful to God for the key individuals he brought into my life," Gradishar stated as his speech came to a close. He mentioned his "favorite life verses" as Colossians 3:23-24, which instructs believers to "Work diligently for the Lord rather than people."

Gradishar summarized the meaning of the teaching as "don't work for status, power, wealth, materialism or people's recognition." Insisting that "all that is very, very temporary," Gradishar urged the audience, "in all you are and all you do, work for God's glory because He will give you an inheritance as your reward, a reward that's built to last."

As highlighted on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, Gradishar's NFL career began in 1974 and ended in 1983. According to his biography on the Pro Football Hall of Fame, "His unofficial 2,049 career tackles (tackles became an official stat in 2001) are still the most in Broncos history and would place him second all-time behind Hall of Famer Ray Lewis for most in the NFL."