Pulitzer Prize nominated journalist Troy Anderson on his startling discovery in ‘The Trump Code’

Whether you love him or hate him, former President Donald Trump has certainly been someone that “moves the needle” when it comes to political discourse.

From public policy to contentious political debates to failed assassination attempts, the former commander-in-chief has been a non-stop presence in our daily news cycle in his quest to return to the White House for four more years.

Troy Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated investigative journalist who believes he might've uncovered a startling historic connection that reveals how a late 19th century novelist eerily anticipated the rise of Trump and the treacherous political climate unfolding today.

“There's been stories in Newsweek and Politico asking if all these books are prophetic in nature,” says Anderson, who serves as the vice president for Battle Ready Ministries. “They also dive into the intriguing subject of time travel and Nicola Tesla and Albert Einstein’s theories. But most intriguing is that these books serve as modern day prophecies about President Trump.”

Anderson’s latest book, The Trump Code explores the startling parallels between modern day politics and the writings of 19th century novelist Ingersoll Lockwood. He makes the case that Lockwood not only predicted Trump’s presidency but also the virulent response to the eight years that have taken place since.

“The Trump Code sort of puts together this 5,000 piece jigsaw puzzle looking at many different elements,” explains Anderson. “How does President Trump fit into sort of unfolding End Times events? We just had his attempted assassination. He turned his head right at the right moment. If he hadn’t, he'd probably been dead now. Did God save him? It also looks at what's called the Baron Trump Collection. These are very curious, interesting novels from the late 1800s.”

Anderson joins us to talk about why these aforementioned parallels between modern day politics and this novel from long ago is more than mere coincidence. Listen as he shares evidence that time travel isn’t just the stuff of scientific fact. But how does this relate to Trump?

