Home News Revival, bold faith and the battle for American culture: Is the tide turning?

With revival stirring among Gen Z and young believers, what does this mean for the future of the Church, and how should Christians respond to cultural opposition?

In this episode of "The Inside Story," Billy Hallowell sits down with The Christian Post’s Jon Brown to unpack key moments from the recent TPUSA Faith Pastors Summit in California.

From Greg Laurie’s call to “evangelize or fossilize” to Eric Metaxas’ warning about cultural silence, pastors and leaders urged Christians to stand firm in truth and boldly engage a rapidly shifting culture.

Billy and Jon break it down:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

