Home News RFK Jr. nomination heads to Senate floor, clears key committee

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one step closer to securing a role in the Trump administration as a key legislative committee voted to advance his nomination to serve as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to the full Senate.

Nearly a week after contentious confirmation hearings, the Senate Finance Committee voted Tuesday 14-13 along party lines to advance Kennedy’s nomination to the full Senate. All Republicans on the committee voted in favor of his nomination, while all Democrats opposed.

Kennedy, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, challenged former President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary before switching to an independent and then dropping out to endorse Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Kennedy’s nomination has received pushback on both sides of the aisle.

Shortly after Trump announced Kennedy as the nominee, former Vice President Mike Pence urged Senate Republicans to reject his nomination due to concerns about his past support for abortion.

During his confirmation hearings last week, Kennedy assured concerned senators that he would work to implement pro-life policies supported by the Trump administration. Democrats on the committee confronted Kennedy about his skepticism about vaccines and what they viewed as his changing positions on issues to secure support from Trump.

The Republican-controlled Senate has 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats. With Democrats expected to oppose his nomination unanimously, Kennedy can only afford to lose the support of three Senate Republicans and still secure the votes needed for confirmation. In the event of a 50-50 tie, Vice President J.D. Vance would cast the tie-breaking vote.

For the most part, Trump’s cabinet nominees who have gone before the U.S. Senate have received bipartisan support and unanimous support from Republicans.

So far, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is the only nominee who has not received support from all Republicans. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joined with Democrats to oppose his confirmation.

As of Tuesday, the Senate has confirmed eight of Trump’s cabinet nominees: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright.

Nominees still awaiting confirmation include Kennedy, Trump’s pick to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik, director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. ambassador to Israel pick Mike Huckabee, attorney general nominee Pam Bondi and special envoy to the United Kingdom pick Mark Burnett.

Also awaiting Senate confirmation are Scott Turner, who hopes to serve as secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Dave Weldon, tapped to lead the Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Brian Burch, selected to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See; and Jay Bhattacharya, the nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health.