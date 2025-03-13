Home News Rick Warren's X account hacked by 'unscrupulous criminals' pushing meme coin

Rick Warren's X account promoted a meme coin when it was briefly hacked Wednesday night, and the hacker appeared to mock him for changing his views on women in church leadership.

"This is exactly why I decided to launch the $LORD coin," Warren's account tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. EDT. "I didn't want to watch traditions and cultural interpretations override the truth any longer. The $LORD coin on Solana, just like this journey, is a symbol of seeking truth, questioning assumptions, and embracing transformation."

The fake tweet, which was deleted in less than an hour, went on to quote Warren's June 2023 statement explaining why he changed his mind on women in leadership, which ultimately led to Saddleback Church's ouster from the Southern Baptist Convention that year. Warren founded the California-based megachurch in 1980.

"My biggest regret in 53 years of ministry is that I didn't do my own personal exegesis sooner on the four passages used to restrict women. Shame on me," Warren had said at the opening of his statement that was quoted in the hacked thread.

Before he regained control of his X account, Warren explained on his other social media platforms that his account had been hacked, warning his 2 million followers against investing in a meme coin.

"Dear Friends, my X account has been hacked by a cryptocurrency SCAM claiming

that I am supporting some get-rich-quick scam. I am concerned since I have over 2 million followers on Twitter and I don’t want any of them to get ripped off," he wrote on Instagram.

"I have never promoted a business and never asked for money on any of my social media accounts. Please help me get the word out that my Twitter has been hacked by unscrupulous criminals."

"Thank you. I love you and may God bless you!" he added.

Warren did not explain who hacked his X account, how they did so or why.

In February 2023, the SBC Executive Committee deemed Saddleback was not in "friendly cooperation" with the convention. At issue was Pastor Andy Wood, who succeeded Saddleback founder Rick Warren as lead pastor of the megachurch last year, listing his wife, Stacie, as the church's teaching pastor.

Warren most recently made headlines when he deleted a tweet suggesting that Jesus would have been a political moderate today because He was crucified in the middle between two thieves.

Following intense backlash on X, Warren deleted his tweet and later apologized.

"I apologize. I wrote poorly. I don't believe Jesus was a centrist. He stands far above it all. 'My kingdom is not of this world...' Jn.18:36 Jesus demands our total allegiance as the center of our lives," wrote Warren two days after he had deleted his previous tweet.