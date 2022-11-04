Sadie Robertson Huff announces 2nd pregnancy: ‘Another little miracle is in motion’

Author, speaker and "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting baby No. 2.

The couple welcomed their first child, Honey, in 2021; now, their little girl will be a big sister.

"Another little miracle is in motion," the Huffs wrote on both of their Instagram pages.

The news was announced with a photo of the couple and their 1-year-old holding a sonogram photo.

The 25-year-old Robertson Huff, an outspoken Christian and daughter of Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson, has kept busy traveling and preaching at various conferences in recent years.

Robertson Huff's mother, Korie Robertson, also shared the news on social media.



"I have the VERY BEST NEWS to share!!" Robertson wrote. "Honey's going to be a big sister!! @legitsadierob and @christian_huff so excited for y'all, and also very excited for me and @realwilliebosshog another grand baby to love on."

During her first pregnancy in 2020, Robertson Huff was very vocal about the difficulties she encountered, including a battle with COVID-19.

She also reported having "some pretty crazy morning sickness."

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge," she told People at the time.

"Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID. They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself."

The Huffs married in November 2019 at the Robertson family home in Louisiana.

Pastor Louie Giglio of Passion City Church officiated the ceremony and described the event as "a God-breathed moment." Over 600 guests attended the ceremony.

Just a few days before her engagement in May 2019, Robertson professed love for her beau by sharing what she cherished most about him.

"Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man," she wrote on Instagram. "He's strong and kind. He's handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He's my best friend and the best one to have."

The Live Fearless author, who has struggled with anxiety, admitted that her relationship is "not perfect." But she said they work through their "silly communication" issues.

"At the end of every day I couldn't be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my Bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle, gotta give some credit where it's due!" she maintained.