Passion 2025: Sadie Robertson Huff warns against spiritual complacency, calls out sin

"Duck Dynasty" alumn Sadie Robertson Huff delivered a stirring warning against the dangers of spiritual complacency, urging attendees of Passion 2025 in Atlanta not to become desensitized to sin in their lives and embrace God's plan for them.

Huff, the 26-year-old author, speaker and founder of Live Original, drew from the biblical story of Jonah to paint a picture of how sin can desensitize believers, like how the Old Testament prophet slept through the storm that threatened to sink the ship he was on.

"Just because [sin] doesn't feel as bad anymore, it's not still sin. But sin doesn't become less sinful because it feels less bad," Huff told thousands of young adults gathered at State Farm Arena for the annual conference.

"Sin doesn't become less sinful because you got used to it. You quench the Spirit, you seared your conscience so that relationship that you're in that's ungodly, all of a sudden, it's not ungodly because you don't feel that nagging anymore in your spirit. The partying and the going out, it's all of a sudden not bad anymore because you don't feel bad about it. You just found a way to sleep through it."

"You need to be thankful when you feel the rocking of the wave and it wakes you up and it says to your spirit, 'I might should turn around,'" she stressed. "That's the Lord speaking to you. That's the Holy Spirit and conviction. That's a gift. You should be more afraid when you're able to sleep through it."

The mother-of-two called on attendees to reflect on their spiritual state, whether they were lost, hiding or actively pursuing God's call.

"I need to repent if I'm able to sleep through this storm, if I'm able to see through these waves that I don't want to quench your spirit in my life, Lord, I need to turn back. I need to get off this boat," she said.

Huff urged attendees to examine their hearts, pointing out that disobedience impacts not just the individual but also those God has called them to reach.

"It's not just about you. Jonah's disobedience wasn't just about him; it was about Nineveh. And if you're hiding, what can you do for anyone else? What can you do for the Lord?"

"If you are a believer, and you say you believe in me, and you hear my voice and you fear me, then obey me, come out of hiding, be a part of my plan and actually go and save the lost," she said. "What does it mean to say we believe if our heart doesn't break for the things that break the Lord's? What does it mean to say we believe if we're not moved by that belief, to do something about it?"

Earlier in her message, Huff described Jonah's refusal to obey God's command to go to Nineveh, instead fleeing in the opposite direction. His disobedience, she explained, wasn't born of ignorance but of defiance and fear.

"Jonah wasn't lost. He heard the voice of God but intentionally ignored it. And that's where some of you are today. You believe in God, but you're not following Him. You're hiding in plain sight."

"There are people here who are genuinely lost," she said. "You don't know the way, the truth, or the life. But God is pursuing you today. And then, there are people who are not lost, you know the way, but you're choosing to hide. And as long as you stay hiding, you'll never reach the fullness of what God has for you."

Huff's message culminated in a call for students to step out of hiding and embrace God's mission for their lives. She emphasized that being found by God isn't just about personal redemption but about being equipped to reach others.

"God is pursuing you, but He's also pursuing the people you're going back to," she said. "When you go back to your campus, your family, your workplace, go as a new creation. Don't fear the confrontation of being found. Own it. Let God use your story to inspire others."

Huff invited attendees who felt they had been hiding to stand in boldness, publicly committing to follow God wholeheartedly. As dozens rose to their feet, she likened the moment to a child reaching for their parent after being found.

"There's such joy in being found," she said. "And there's such joy in finding you. God's arms are open wide."

Ending her message with the story of Jonah's second chance, Huff pointed to the ultimate act of grace: Jesus Christ's death and resurrection.

"You don't have to be swallowed by a fish and spend three days in its belly because Jesus already spent three days in the tomb for you," she said. "He took on your sin, died in your place, and rose again so you could have new life. When you're found in Him, it's not just a redirection — it's a resurrection."

"Will you come out of hiding? Will you let God find you and use you? The world is waiting for you to say yes."

Part one of Passion 2025, geared toward 18-25-year-olds, was held Jan. 2-4, with part two held Jan. 6-8.

The theme of this year's conference is "For His Renown" and featured messages from founder Louie Giglio, Jackie Hill Perry, Jonathan Pokluda and others, with music from Brooke Ligertwood, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, KB and Passion Music.