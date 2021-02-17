Southern Baptist Convention asks Supreme Court to reverse decision in lawsuit by ex-employee Southern Baptist Convention asks Supreme Court to reverse decision in lawsuit by ex-employee

A missions body within the Southern Baptist Convention has asked the United States Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling against them in litigation regarding a former employee.

In 2017, the SBC North American Missions Board was sued by its former executive director, Will McRaney, claiming that the church body had, among other things, made defamatory statements against him to get him fired.

In a petition filed Wednesday, NAMB argued that the SBC decision to dismiss McRaney was protected by the legal precedent of ministerial exemption.

In particular, the SBC body took issue with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refusing to rehear the case with a full court rather than a panel, as they had last year.

“The court of appeals’ decision conflicts with the decisions of numerous other federal courts of appeals and state appellate courts of last resort holding that state law tort claims arising from ministerial employment disputes … cannot be adjudicated by secular courts,” argued the petition.

“And the court of appeals’ decision is wrong, as eight judges on the Fifth Circuit recognized in dissenting from the denial of rehearing en banc, for it conflicts with this Court’s decisions and with fundamental principles of the First Amendment’s Religion Clauses.”

The NAMB believes the Supreme Court needs to reverse the lower court decision in order to “prevent such constitutionally impermissible intrusion into church affairs by secular courts.”

Kelly Shackelford, head of the First Liberty Institute, which is helping to represent NAMB, said in a statement released Wednesday that “the Constitution protects the independence of religious organizations to choose their own leaders.”

“The mission of NAMB is to help local churches plant new churches and engage in compassion ministry to share the gospel. Secular courts are ill-equipped to evaluate how that mission is best carried out and by whom,” stated Shackelford.

In his lawsuit, McRaney claimed that NAMB, which helps state conventions to plant new churches, defamed him via false statements and influenced the 2015 decision to fire him following a dispute about a partnership agreement.

In April 2019, a judge in Mississippi ruled against McRaney. However, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed the decision and remanded it to the lower court.

Circuit Judge Stephen A. Higginson authored the unanimous panel opinion, concluding that McRaney was “not asking the court to weigh in on issues of faith or doctrine.”

“At this time, it is not certain that resolution of McRaney’s claims will require the court to interfere with matters of church government, matters of faith, or matters of doctrine. The district court’s dismissal was premature,” wrote Higginson.

In July of last year, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru that two Catholic schools can classify their teachers as ministers and not be held to the standards of anti-discrimination laws.

