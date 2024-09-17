Home News Creed's Scott Stapp issues call for unity, reminds fans US is 'built upon the Bible and the Word of God'

Creed lead singer Scott Stapp reminded audiences that the U.S. is a Christian nation “built upon the Bible and the Word of God” and urged Americans to unite in a rousing speech at a recent concert.

In a viral clip from his band’s reunion tour posted on X, Stapp paused between songs to declare the country is “a constitutional republic based upon the Bible and the Word of God.”

“We’re so divided,” the 51-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer said.

“Divided is exactly the way they want us to be,” he said, adding that “the powers that be” want Americans to be divided and compartmentalized “to keep us distracted from holding them accountable.”

“Focus on what unites us, not what divides us,” he said. “Stop getting sucked into the programming and distracted and wake up.”

“Nearly everything we accuse every other country of doing, we’re doing right here. Your civil rights are being violated every single minute of every single day.” Instead of noticing that, he said, Americans focus on and argue about what divides us.

“We’re keyboard warriors,” said Stapp. “And we go to entertainment and become perfect little citizens and go buy the latest trends. Everything to keep us distracted from what’s happening right in front of our eyes.”

“The only way to make change is to wake up and come together as one. Focus on what we have in common, which is life, freedom, love, happiness,” he said. “We find our common ground and we build from there. And as we’re building that common ground, we start keeping the powers that be accountable. We start reminding them of what our Constitution says. We start reminding them of what our Bill of Rights says. We start reminding them that we are a constitutional republic based upon the Bible and the Word of God, not a democracy. Go study. Go do your homework.”

Stapp, who makes an appearance in the new “Reagan” film, is vocal about the role of Christianity in his journey and often uses religious imagery in his lyrics. Stapp, a father of three, has credited his faith with helping him overcome his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

While not explicitly Christian, songs like "Higher," "With Arms Wide Open" and "My Own Prison" reflect his spiritual journey and struggles with faith. In public appearances and his autobiography, Sinner's Creed, he details how his faith has been a cornerstone in his journey to recovery and personal growth.

In 2013, he shared how, in the midst of depression, despair and time away from the band, he was drinking and using drugs. Paranoid, he checked into the Delano Hotel in Miami, Florida, where he thought the police were after him, and subsequently climbed onto his balcony, lost his footing and fell 40 feet onto a ledge that collected seagull waste.

"Thank God there was a ledge about four stories down and I shouldn't have survived that impact. I talked about that scenario in a song, called "Give Me More," he told Fox 411 at the time.

Following his highly-publicized divorce in 2014, Stapp took to social media to affirm his faith and said he was trying very hard to maintain his Christian walk.

"As you all know, I have recently, over the last couple of years, rededicated my life to Christ, and I'm a Christian and proud to be. And I love God with all my heart and I'm very excited about the future in terms of finally being able to fully dedicate my music and my life and my testimony and my message to share what God's done in my life and the power of Christ and how He's done so many amazing things for me," he said.

"It's hard for me not to be very angry, resentful, and bitter and want to seek revenge. But as a Christian, I can't do that as much as I want to. As much as I still battle with that inside of my heart, I have to pray every day that God just extends mercy and grace to me and to those that are doing this to me."