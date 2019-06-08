Students for Life slam Sugar Daddy founder over paying for abortions but not child support

A leading anti-abortion group is blasting Sugar Daddy founder Brandon Wade’s offer to pay for women’s abortions as being nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Wade, the founder of Seeking Arrangement, a website largely used by older men (sugar daddies) to date younger women (sugar babies), said in a Tuesday video posted to YouTube that he’s offering to pay for the abortions and travel expenses of women who live in states like Alabama, which recently passed the strictest abortion law in the nation.

He said in the video that his girlfriend, Zoe Glaze, and her sister were raised in Gadsden, Alabama, and both “wept” when the state’s abortion ban was signed into law. He also advocated for Planned Parenthood’s controversial sex education lessons to be taught in schools.

To pay for the travel expenses of women seeking out-of-state abortions, Wade said in the video that he and Glaze are starting a charity called Fight Against Poverty. An online search for the organization reveals that it has yet to be launched.

In response to Wade’s video, Kristi Hamrick, spokesperson for Students for Life of America, told The Christian Post: “In the interest of ‘fairness,’ you would think he would also offer child support and college tuition for those who choose life for their babies. This publicity stunt ignores two important facts. One, that abortion harms women, and two, that babies deserve better.”

CP contacted Seeking Arrangement on Tuesday for comment regarding the financial details of Wade’s offer and asked if he's also going to have a minimum age requirement or screen for victims of abuse, but those questions went unanswered.

In an interview with The Hill, Wade said he “plans to donate between $500,000 and $1 million to the charity initially and will be involved in its fundraising.” The charity, he said, will help cover the cost of abortions for women who are up to three months into their pregnancy.

"The goal here is not to take any extreme positions but to actually provide a reasonable one," Wade said. "If we give people three months that's a reasonable amount of time to make a decision that's the right choice for themselves."

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Alabama Human Life Protection Act (House Bill 314) into law on May 15. The law bans abortion except in rare cases when a pregnant woman’s life is at risk during a medical emergency. It provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Doctors who perform an abortion could be charged with committing a Class A felony, and a Class C felony for attempting to perform an abortion.

Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have all passed bills than ban abortion once a baby’s heartbeat is detected. Missouri lawmakers have passed an eight-week ban on abortion. The state bans are seen by some as a way to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

While Wade’s announcement made headlines in major news publications in the U.S. and U.K., by late Tuesday his video had been viewed on YouTube fewer than 300 times. As of Saturday morning, it had just over 2,800 views.