Super Bowl LIX: Lawmakers urge organizers to ensure halftime show is 'family friendly'

Louisiana lawmakers and advocates are calling on the organizers of Super Bowl LIX to ensure that community decency standards are observed in this year's halftime show in light of concerns about what they say were "vile" performances delivered in the past.

The letter, published last month, was signed by 17 Republican members of the GOP-controlled Louisiana Legislature and leaders of faith groups and churches, including Tony Perkins of the Christian conservative advocacy group Family Research Council.

The correspondence was addressed to Phillip Sherman of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Robert Vosbien of the Louisiana Stadium and Expo District.

With Super Bowl LIX scheduled to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this Sunday, the letter notes that $10 million in state taxpayer dollars was taken from the Louisiana State Major Events Incentive Fund to help pay for "economic development initiatives related to Super Bowl LIX."

The letter contends that "taxpayers certainly have 'skin in the game.'"

The signatories asked the organizers to ensure that the conduct of singers who perform at the halftime show "adheres to Louisiana's community decency standards" and offers entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

"While certainly a large amount of support exists among many Louisianians who are excited about the Super Bowl coming back to New Orleans, many are also hardworking taxpayers with children who have serious concerns about the fact that past Super Bowl halftime performances have been less than family-friendly," the letter stated.

The letter cited Jennifer Lopez's halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The singer "wore little clothing and was groped by male and female dancers on stage," made "sexually suggestive gestures" and danced on a stripper pole. The performance led to over 1,300 complaints being filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

The letter also points to the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, where Janet Jackson's breast was exposed in what others described as a "wardrobe malfunction."

"Had that 2004 performance taken place in Louisiana and been proven to be intentional, it would have violated Louisiana's obscenity law (R.S. 14:106) which prohibits such public exposure," the letter said. "At the 2023 halftime show, performer Rihanna was shown groping herself while she sang song lyrics that were so offensive that few Louisiana adults could read those lyrics before an audience without shame."

"In Louisiana, these lewd acts are inappropriate for viewing by children, objectify women, and are simply NOT welcomed by the majority of Louisiana parents," the letter adds.

"Considering the increasingly vile halftime performances at past Super Bowls, it can be reasonably anticipated that the halftime performance this year in New Orleans will be inappropriate for children to watch."

After urging the letter's recipients, who were appointed to their positions by the state's governor," to use whatever means are at your disposal to ensure that this year's Super Bowl halftime event is as family friendly as possible."

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who has been outspoken about his Christian faith in the past, is slated to perform at this year's halftime show. Super Bowl LIX will be a face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

A victory by the Chiefs would make 2025 the third consecutive year the team has won a Super Bowl. If the Eagles win, it would mark their first victory since Super Bowl LII in 2018.