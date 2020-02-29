Taliban deal, judicial confirmations, lampooning Democrats: 8 takeaways from Trump's CPAC speech

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

President Donald Trump addressed the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday afternoon at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

CPAC was familiar territory for Trump, who has given speeches at the largest gathering of conservatives in the United States every year since becoming president.

During his speech that lasted well over an hour before a large passionate crowd, Trump touched on several different topics, among them the economy, foreign policy, and media bias.

Here are eight things that Trump spoke about during his remarks at CPAC, including the newly announced Taliban deal, economic progress, and criticisms of Democratic presidential candidates.