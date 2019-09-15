This week in Christian history: Anne Bradstreet dies, missionary goes to China, Huguenot massacre in Florida

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Sept. 15-21, in Church history. They include the death of a notable Puritan poet, an influential missionary sets sail for China, and a massacre of French Protestants in modern day Florida.

