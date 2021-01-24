Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Calcutta bishop born, Pope Pius IV, Uganda missionaries

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
Unsplash/Aaron Burden

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance. 

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings may be previously unknown by most people. 

The following pages contained things that happened this week, Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, in Church history.

