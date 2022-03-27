This week in Christian history: John Wesley preaches first open air sermon, early church schism ends

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — March 27 through April 2 — in Christian history.

Events that happened this week in Christian history include the end of an early church schism, the birth of a notable missionary, and John Wesley preaching his first open air sermon.

1

2

3

4

Next