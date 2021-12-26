 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: ‘It came upon a midnight clear’ published, Pentecostal movement leader weds

Anglican Church
A church hymnal inside an Anglican Church.

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 — marks the anniversary of the first time the Christmas carol “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” was published, the founding of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, and the “Father of the Pentecostal movement” gets married.

