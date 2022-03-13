 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Isaac Watts ordained, Felix III becomes pope, First Lateran Council begins

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Anglican Church
A church hymnal inside an Anglican Church.

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — March 13-19 — in Christian history. They include the ordination of a famed hymn writer, Felix III becoming pope, and the start of the First Lateran Council.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries