This week in Christian history: Isaac Watts ordained, Felix III becomes pope, First Lateran Council begins

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — March 13-19 — in Christian history. They include the ordination of a famed hymn writer, Felix III becoming pope, and the start of the First Lateran Council.

1

2

3

4

Next