This week in Christian history: Martin Luther, Crusades, Black preacher becomes ambassador

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 30 – July 6, in Church history. They include Martin Luther deciding to become a monk, Saladin winning a major battle against the Crusaders, and a prominent nineteenth century African-American pastor becoming minister to Liberia.

