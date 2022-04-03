 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: MLK assassinated; crusading king captured

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Martin Luther King Jr.
Geese fly over the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington on August 20, 2013. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the march on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — April 3 through April 9 — in Christian history.

