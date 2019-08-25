This week in Christian history: Mother Teresa born, Methodist university founded

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Aug. 25-31, in Church history. They include the birth of Mother Teresa and the founding of a Methodist university that later became a notable historically African-American institution of higher learning.

