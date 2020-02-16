This week in Christian history: Protestant Reformer born, Italian sect gets legal rights; Billy Graham dies

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 16-22, in Church history. They include the death of the Rev. Billy Graham, the birth of a prominent Protestant Reformation leader, and the granting of rights to a Christian church considered by many to be the first Protestants.