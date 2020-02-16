Church & Ministries | Sunday, February 16, 2020
This week in Christian history: Protestant Reformer born, Italian sect gets legal rights; Billy Graham dies

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Evangelist Billy Graham speaks during his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York, June 25, 2005. Graham, 86, has preached the Gospel to more people in a live audience format than anyone in history - over 210 million people in more than 185 countries. His followers believe that the New York Crusade which runs from June 24 to 26 will be his last live appearance. | Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 16-22, in Church history. They include the death of the Rev. Billy Graham, the birth of a prominent Protestant Reformation leader, and the granting of rights to a Christian church considered by many to be the first Protestants.

