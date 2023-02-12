 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Protestant reformer born, Japanese evangelist baptized

By Michael Gryboski
German theologian Martin Luther's theses door is pictured during the 500th anniversary of the Reformation at the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, on October 31, 2017. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of an influential Protestant reformer, the death of the first African American Episcopal priest, and the baptism of a Japanese evangelist.

