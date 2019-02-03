Church & Ministries | Sunday, February 03, 2019
This week in Christian history: Thomas More, Knights of Columbus, John Calvin

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 3-9, in Church history. They include the birth of Sir Thomas More, the founding of the Knights of Columbus, and John Calvin preaching his last sermon.

