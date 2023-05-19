‘He changed my life’: 5 remembrances of Tim Keller

Pastor and author Tim Keller died on Friday, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and shortly after it was announced that he was being put in hospice care.

“Timothy J. Keller, husband, father, grandfather, mentor, friend, pastor, and scholar died this morning at home,” Keller’s son, Michael, shared in a public post on Facebook Friday.

“Dad waited until he was alone with Mom. She kissed him on the forehead, and he breathed his last breath. We take comfort in some of his last words, ‘There is no downside for me leaving, not in the slightest.’ See you soon, Dad.”

Since the news broke, many pastors, writers, church groups and others have offered their condolences and shared how Keller's influence impacted their lives and ministries.

Here are five remembrances of Keller. They include comments from ministries that he was involved in, as well as remarks made Thursday evening when news first broke that he was leaving the hospital to return home under hospice.

