Tracy Morgan calls for unity: Now's not the time to blame Trump

Hollywood comedian Tracy Morgan made an appearance on “TODAY” this week and urged people to unite and stop blaming President Donald Trump as he leads America in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan was on the show to promote his new show “The Last O.G.,” and before concluding his interview, he called for Americans to come together.

“People wanna criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and half your country got sick,” Morgan said. “So it’s difficult for him. We all gotta pull together as people. Now’s not the time for blame and all of these other things and anger. It’s here now. We gotta just be together.

“We just gotta stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do.”

Comedian & Actor @TracyMorgan just gave a message of unity and support for President @realDonaldTrump during his appearance on the Today show. The right message for the situation we’re in. pic.twitter.com/imKudU3d5L — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 7, 2020

Many government officials and mainstream media have outwardly criticized Trump during the worldwide crisis.

Just this week, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bashed the president while speaking to union leaders.

“Coronavirus is not Donald Trump’s fault. But he does bear responsibility for our response and taking his duties seriously,” Biden said on Tuesday. “His failings and his delays [are] causing real pain for so many Americans.”

In a press conference last month, Senator Chuck Schumer called the administration's response to COVID-19’s federal funding plan “inadequate.” He also demanded that free coronavirus testing be expanded for anyone who wants it. However, there were not enough test kits available.

Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, also initially said that Trump made a grave mistake when he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus last month but he also wanted to end the blame game, saying, “We can’t waste a lot of time, finger-pointing and talking about what mistakes the president made or anybody made in Washington. Let’s talk about what we can do right now.”

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, Trump still has the approval of almost half the country while handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The recent poll shows his approval rating stands at 44 percent.