Trans-identified male athletes have stolen 1,941 gold medals: report

Trans-identified male athletes have stolen over 1,900 gold medals from women and girls, according to a recent report released by Concerned Women for America.

The conservative advocacy group’s report, released earlier this month, compiled data of recorded instances dating back to the 1980s and beyond of men competing in female-only events. In addition to the 1,941 gold medals won by male athletes in women-only competitions, they also claimed nearly $500,000 in prize money by competing in women’s sports.

In California alone, over 521 women and girls were forced to settle for silver medals after being defeated by male athletes. According to the CWA report, men identifying as women have competed in more than 10,067 female sport events, both amateur and professional.

The report also listed the national governing bodies that presided over competitions where men defeated female athletes, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association, multiple categories within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and several state intercollegiate athletic associations.

“For too long, trans-identifying males have displaced, disrupted, and injured women and girls in female sports categories,” Penny Nance, CEO and president of CWA, said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

“Our research reveals the shocking truth of the matter — over 1,900 women have come in second place to men who claim to be women,” Nance continued. “This is outrageously unjust. Women and girls must have sex-protected athletics under Title IX.”

While the CWA president celebrated the USOPC updating its policies to prohibit men from competing in women’s sports, Nance called on other NGBs to do the same.

“This is a win for women, as it is inherently unfair for biological men to compete against women in any sport. Now, other national governing bodies (NGBs) must do the same,” Nance said in a separate statement provided to CP.

“Our latest research found that trans-identifying males have stolen over 1,941 gold medals from women and girls in the United States, pushing each rightful champion down to second place,” the CWA president added. “The fight for women’s-only sports is not over.”

The USOPC’s updated "Athlete Safety Policy” does not mention the word “transgender.” However, the document does state that it will comply with President Donald Trump’s February executive order, "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports."

In its updated guidelines, the USOPC said it “will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act.”

According to Nance, the USOPC’s policy change is a “notable step,” but it’s one that may only last the next three years unless Congress codifies the changes.

The conservative leader called on lawmakers to pass the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, a bill that would clarify that, for the sake of Title IX compliance in athletics, only female athletes compete in women’s sports.

“The Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act will stipulate that the USOPC and its affiliate NGBs may not receive federal funds if they do not protect women and girls' categories,” Nance stated.

The USOPC is not alone in revising its policy regarding men competing in women’s sports. Earlier this year, the NCAA announced that it was changing its participation policy for trans-identified student-athletes to comply with Trump’s executive order.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration and the University of Pennsylvania reached an agreement concluding that the school violated Title IX sex-based civil rights protections by allowing Lia (Will) Thomas to compete in women's swimming competitions.

The university agreed to a resolution with the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights and will strip Thomas of his records and titles and restore them to female athletes.

Thomas competed on the men's swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania for three seasons before switching over to the women’s team. During the 2022 NCAA championship, Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle in the NCAA Division I national championship, sparking criticism from advocates of women’s sports.