Home News Trump signs Laken Riley Act; mother praises Jesus, hopes 'her life saves lives'

President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act as his first piece of legislation upon reentering the White House, a bill that would direct authorities to detain illegal migrants accused of theft-related crimes and allow states to sue the federal government for damage caused by illegal immigration.

Trump signed the law on Wednesday, a move that follows the president's signing of several executive orders this month related to immigration, including one that designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The Laken Riley Act is named for the 22-year-old nursing student murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra in February 2024, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national in the United States illegally. A judge sentenced Ibarra to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty of murder in November.

Trump described the nursing student as "beautiful," expressing sympathy for the young woman's parents. The Republican president blamed the Biden administration for allowing Ibarra into the country, adding that his administration will ensure a tragedy like Riley's death does not happen again.

"To Laken's family, we will keep Laken's memory alive," Trump said. "America will never forget Laken Hope Riley."

Under the Laken Riley Act, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is required to detain illegal migrants charged with theft-related crimes — such as burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting — or those who have been charged with assaulting a police officer. Officials are also required to detain illegal aliens who have committed offenses that injure or kill someone.

In addition, the bill would give states the legal standing to sue the federal government for harm caused to citizens by immigration decisions.

Trump invited Riley's mother, Allyson Philips, to the podium to say a few words about her daughter. The victim's mother thanked the president for never forgetting Riley, stating that Trump is "a man of his word."

Riley's mom also took the time to thank the Lord, acknowledging that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross is what gives the family hope to keep living, knowing that they will all see Riley again in Heaven someday.

"Most importantly, I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Philips said. "Without His sacrifices, Laken's story would have ended on that horrific day that she was taken from us. But because of Him, we can continue knowing that we will see Laken again."

"Our hope moving forward is that her life saves lives," the mother added, weeping.

During the Monday signing ceremony, Trump addressed several Angel families whose loved ones were murdered by illegal immigrants. One of the victims Trump named was Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who was raped and killed by an illegal immigrant in August 2023.

Trump acknowledged that the Angel families have "suffered tremendously," blaming the immigration policies under the Biden-Harris administration, which he described as "weak" and "heartless."

The Republican leader stressed that the previous administration should have protected the Angel families' loved ones, accusing the Biden-Harris administration of allowing criminal illegal migrants to enter the United States.

Throughout the campaign trail, Trump promised that his administration would work to combat illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

Following his inauguration this month, Trump signed multiple executive orders, which included the designation of drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The president also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency at the southern border, directing the secretary of defense to deploy additional personnel to the border.

"[Trump's] going to put the cartels out of business. He declared them a terrorist organization," Trump-appointed border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday. "We've got the whole of government — it's going to dismantle these people and wipe them off the face of the Earth. They're not going to go lightly."

"We're taking them out of the trafficking business," Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, added. "We're taking them out of the smuggling business. We're taking them out of the dope business."