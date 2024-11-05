Home News 'I shouldn't have left': Trump talks 2020, offers prayer to God, calls Harris 'vessel' for ‘demonic’ Dems

In a final campaign lap before Election Day, former President Donald Trump voiced his regret over leaving the White House following his defeat to President Joe Biden.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Trump appeared to lament his decision to leave the White House after losing to Biden in 2020.

“I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly. We did so well, we had such a great … ” before trailing off, reflecting on his presidency and the state of the nation.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The former president then pivoted to his record on immigration, according to Newser, with his claim that the U.S. had “the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left.”

At one point, he made an offhand comment suggesting he wouldn’t mind if someone aimed a gun at journalists covering the event as he recounted the failed assassination attempt against him in July that led to measures such as the bulletproof glass surrounding him.

“I have a piece of glass over here, and I don't have a piece of glass there. And I have this piece of glass here, but all we have really over here is the fake news,” he said.

After pointing at the glass separating him from the press, Trump added, “And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that."

Throughout the rally, Trump referred to journalists as "bloodsuckers,” earning applause from his supporters.

Following backlash, a campaign spokesman clarified that Trump was not advocating violence against the media. “The president’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the media being harmed, or anything else,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press.

Trump also suggested Democrats “are fighting so hard to steal” the election. He criticized the use of electronic voting, insisting that every state should revert to paper ballots, though he did not provide evidence to support his claims of widespread voter fraud.

In his remarks, Trump continued to malign the vice president, referring to her as “a vessel” for a “demonic party” and questioning her intelligence. He also voiced frustration with the media, stating that “corrupt media and fake polls” were artificially propping her up.

At another rally on Sunday in Macon, Georgia, Trump seemingly offered a prayer for God to “help” the United States.

“Two days from now, it is hardworking patriots like you who are going to save our country … ,” the former president said. “ ... What a beautiful sound, two days, ohhh, [looks skyward] please, please, please help this country, please.”

Upon resuming his speech, Trump looked beyond Tuesday’s election and promised his supporters “the four greatest years in American history.”

“It’s gonna be so good; it’s gonna be so much fun,” he said. “It’ll be nasty a little bit at times, maybe at the beginning in particular, but it’s going to be something and we’re going to go to heights this country never has reached and nobody ever even thought it could.

“You’re going to see things that you’re not going to believe.”

In response to Trump’s statements, Harris told reporters Sunday the comments are “meant to distract from the fact that we have and support free and fair elections in our country,” the AP reported.

Voicing her confidence in the vote tally, Harris warned her supporters and “in particular people who have not yet voted to not fall for this tactic, which I think includes suggesting to people that if they vote, their vote won't matter.”