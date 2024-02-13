Home News Unveiling the truth: Debunking major claims about the trans debate

The Christian Post's Brandon Showalter explores major claims surrounding the trans indoctrination, shedding light on new developments and key elements about the topic.

Among other elements, Showalter challenges the assertion that transitioning, particularly in young individuals, improves mental health and saves lives. He categorically dismissed this claim as "completely specious," emphasizing the lack of evidence supporting the idea that altering one's body through surgeries and experimental drugs leads to mental health improvement.

Showalter condemned the promotion of such experimental and body-mutilating procedures as medically based and scientifically supported. He argued that the procedures, such as hormone blockers and disfiguring surgeries, constitute a "great medical scandal" rooted in pseudoscience. He pointed out the dangers of altering natural developmental processes like puberty, asserting that such interventions worsen dysphoria and perpetuate confusion.

