Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha expecting fourth child

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, are expecting their fourth child, as other officials in the Trump administration are poised to welcome new children in 2026.

Usha Vance shared a joint statement with her husband on X Tuesday announcing that the couple is expecting a baby boy in late July. The news comes less than a week after Vance was announced as a speaker at this year’s March for Life rally in Washington.

“Usha and the baby are doing well,” the statement reads. “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The expected due date of the fourth Vance child coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Trump administration is planning multiple celebrations to commemorate the historic occasion.

The Vances are already parents to three young children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4. Vance read aloud Dr. Seuss’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go! to Vivek on the floor of the U.S. Senate on his fourth birthday in 2024.

The vice president has previously discussed how he and his wife are raising their children in the Christian faith, even though Usha Vance is nominally Hindu and not a practicing Christian. During an appearance at a Turning Point USA event last year, Vance said, “We’ve decided to raise our kids Christian.”

“Our two oldest kids, who go to school, they go to a Christian school,” he said. “Our 8-year-old did his first communion about a year ago. That’s the way we have come to our arrangement.”

Vance acknowledged his mixed-faith marriage comes with challenges.

“The only advice I can give you is, you just got to talk to the person that God has put you with, and you’ve got to make those decisions as a family unit,” he added. Although Usha Vance has not converted to Christianity, the vice president said his wife attends church with him and the children every week.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he proclaimed. “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in an Instagram post late last year that she is pregnant with her second child, a girl, due in May 2026. Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, published an X post on New Year’s Eve highlighting her baby bump.