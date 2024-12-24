Home News Wartime dampens Christmas celebrations in Nazareth; Arab Christian prays for 'better days'

Christmas in Jesus' hometown of Nazareth has not been the same in the last two years, according to Yasmeen Mazzawi, an Arab Christian who has served as a volunteer paramedic in Israeli cities struck by rocket explosions.

While Nazareth, a town near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, is normally aglow with lights and Christmas trees in the public square, with the decorations usually lasting from the beginning of September to the middle of January, Mazzawi laments over the lack of decorations in Jesus' hometown compared to years past.

"This is the second year we have had no Christmas markets, no celebrations, no decorations, nothing," the volunteer paramedic who still calls Nazareth home told The Christian Post in a recent interview. "This year is the same, so we're praying for better days and that we can just have things back and celebrate."

"We still feel as if the war is going on," Mazzawi added. "I think these days, especially during Christmas, it's important to feel the season and pray and be with family. And, as much as we can, try to celebrate and remember even in the middle of chaos, we can find peace."

Mazzawi, a graduate of Nazareth Baptist School, has volunteered with Israel's national emergency services system, Magen David Adom, for about a decade, starting her volunteer work at the age of 15 before undergoing paramedic training at 18.

As a volunteer paramedic, the Israeli Arab's work has called her to serve at the northern border. Due to a spike in attacks from Hezbollah following Hamas' surprise invasion in October 2023, northern Israel has experienced an increased need for emergency responders.

During tense times like this, Mazzawi said she cannot help but reflect on Matthew 24:6, in which Jesus says, "You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come."

In this verse, Jesus is instructing His followers that this life will be filled with violence, chaos and unrest, but that does not, in itself, mean that the end is near. There are events that are part of God's unfolding plan for the earth, and turmoil and disasters will persist until the Lord makes everything new.

"These events are part of a larger picture," Mazzawi said about the Bible verse in relation to the ongoing conflicts in Israel. "It's a call not to lose heart, to hold onto hope and to continue to serve, even when things seem uncertain, and to pray."

"And this gives me strength these days," she added.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah kicked up its attacks against Israel after Hamas, another Iran-backed terror group, slaughtered at least 1,200 people during its Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught in southern Israel. While the Jewish state reached a ceasefire agreement last month with Hezbollah, many northern Israeli communities are still fearful for their safety, as The Times of Israel reports.

At the start of the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, Mazzawi said she heard sirens wailing and the sound of rockets and explosions as she treated patients near the border. While the recent ceasefire has brought some relief, there are still small-scale terror attacks.

The paramedic described these experiences as "scary," noting how she was filled with fear during these moments for her patients and colleagues.

"But as I reflect on my faith during these difficult times, I'd say I'm constantly reminded of the strength that comes from knowing that Christ is with me and with us, even when fear and anxiety seem overwhelming those days," Mazzawi said.

In times of stress, Mazzawi said she turns to the Bible verse Isaiah 41:10, which instructs Christians to overcome fear by looking to God, who has promised to never forsake His children.

"So, every time I get called to an emergency, I have this verse that guides me all the time," the Christian volunteer said.