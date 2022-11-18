‘I'm a Christian, not a Punk:’ Wife of relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn curses critics with Scripture

Forcefully declaring Scripture is more powerful than "carnal clapbacks," Da'Naia Jackson, the Christian wife of popular relationship guru Derrick Jaxn, publicly cursed detractors who mock and slander their names with Bible verses proclaiming suffering on their families, including loss of life.

"Every person speaking against the names Da'Naia Jackson and Derrick Jaxn in mockery, accusations, slanders and lies, may the mercies of God be withdrawn from you. May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless," Jackson declared in a recent Instagram video.

"Let your seed become vagabonds on the earth. Let the words of your mouth and the work of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth."

The spiritual warrior wife, who sells books, clothes and other inspirational products via her Da'Naia Jackson Ministries website, said the curses on her detractors are biblical and can be found in Psalm 109, Psalm 35, Psalm 140 and Psalm 141.

"The word of God says, 'touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm.' You've been warned," she continued. "Keep our names out of your mouth in the name of Jesus. Have a blessed day."

Jackson's video comes more than a year after her husband, who previously marketed himself as a Christian relationship guru and gained millions of particularly black female followers preaching a message that black men don't cheat, confessed to his millions of social media followers that he had been unfaithful to his wife multiple times and appeared to repent.

"This chapter of our marriage was one that was preceded by a marriage that I completely failed," Jaxn (Jackson) revealed in a video posted on Facebook, with his wife by his side in March 2021.



"I would say it started around August or September of last year. But a lot has been said already about what was the cause. And some of it is true, and some of it is completely false. But the truth is, and I'm saying it here now, is that Derek Jackson was involved with other women outside the marriage," he explained. "And by involved, I want to be clear: I'm not just talking about casually kicking it maybe at lunch or something like that. I'm talking about as serious as sex, sexual flirtation and that kind of thing."

Days after he made that confession, another mistress called him a "sex addict" and alleged his claim of being a changed man was a sham because they had sexual relations only days prior.

As her husband sought to repair his public image, Da'Naia Jackson stood by his side and said she forgave him.

In the most recent defense of her marriage, she threatened critics with the "sword of the Spirit" after social media posts mocking her public prayer began to emerge.

"I'm a Christian, not a Punk, and you'll catch the sword of the Spirit messing with me. Sorry not sorry," she wrote in a video post on Instagram trying to explain herself.

"Another reason why people are such in an uproar about the prayer that I prayed that is in the Bible in Psalm 109, is because it exposed the demon spirits that are inside of their body that have been there for a while and that are comfortable. And those demons are like, 'how dare you expose us and let them know that I'm in here. How dare you."

Jackson said that her prayer was "very specific."

"I said if you are lying, if you are committing mockery, if you are spreading slander and if you are falsely accusing Da' Naia Jackson and Derrick Jaxn, this shall happen," she said.

"So common sense says if I'm not lying, if I'm not spreading false accusations, If I'm not slandering them, and if I'm not mocking them, none of these prayers affect me because I'm not doing none of that. But the fact that so many people are upset means … that you are doing that because all I did was quote Scripture, and the Holy Spirit judged you, and you felt condemned instead of convicted," she continued. "Now the question you should be asking is why isn't the Holy Spirit not allowing me to read the word of God so I can repent? This is why you need to learn Scripture and stop trying to do carnal clapbacks. The carnal clapbacks don't got nothing on the word of God."