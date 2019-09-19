7-y-o injured in freak accident; parents leaning on God for miracle

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

The father of 7-yr-old Eva Sherbondy, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling from a golf cart, told CBN News, “God is drawing people towards him through Eva’s story. If God didn’t have a plan, He would have taken her home.”

In an interview with CBN News, Dugan Sherbondy walked through the initial moments following his daughter’s accident.

Thursday, August 22nd 5:40 pm

“After getting the call from our neighbor saying Eva hit her head and was unresponsive, I just assumed she had hit her head really hard and had a concussion. But when I arrived, which was at the same time the ambulance was arriving, and I saw her I knew something was wrong.”

Paramedics intubated Eva on the way to the hospital, where she immediately underwent emergency brain surgery.

That evening, Dugan publicly called on the Church to join him in prayer, while invoking the healing words of Jesus in Mark chapter 5:

Taking the child by the hand, He said to her, “Talitha kum!” (which translated means, “Little girl, I say to you, get up!”). Immediately the girl got up and began to walk, for she was twelve years old. And immediately they were completely astounded. - Mark

Eva: The Hebraic derivative for “life, life-giver”

Dugan described the medical staff’s prognosis as “grim” but holds his faith strong that God has a bigger plan ahead.

“The likely outcome looks very grim. Doctors are saying that Eva will likely not be able to see or walk, and possibly not move her arms again. But we named Eva after the biblical term for “life” and I don’t think we named her that by coincidence.”

Grieving parents lean on Jesus for comfort

Lindsay and Dugan’s social media posts reflect the Psalms. At times there are moments of praise, and then at times there are transparent cries of darkness and sorrow.

In an August 28th Instagram post, Lindsay describes her and Dugan’s frustration at times:

“We find ourselves wondering out loud, “God, what is taking so long?!!!!!!” The prognosis is grim. I can’t go into it, because I want to speak life, so I will just say that this is going to take the miracle we’ve all been praying for.”

“God is able to handle our darkest prayers. I think God would rather hear an authentic ‘I hate you’ than a fake ‘I love you.’ There are moments of confusion. I think of stories where guys’ parachutes don’t deploy properly and they survive with a broken finger. Eva falls two feet and might not be able to walk or see again,” Dugan told CBN News.

He went on to describe the ups and downs as having one constant element: Jesus.

“None of this changes who Jesus is. Not everything in the life of a Christian is easy, but Jesus is with us the whole time. My perspective on eternity is minuscule and I cannot base my knowledge of God on this sliver of temporal knowledge I have on a God outside of time.”

The Church is on full-display, and God is bringing people in.

The Sherbondys' local church and the entire body of Christ are in auto-pilot in their prayer, care, and logistical support. The couple has two children: Eva and a three-yr-old son. Dugan described the Church as being extremely helpful with everything from food to taking care of their younger son. The way the Church has reacted to Eva’s story has become a means of God drawing people to Him.

“One of the most encouraging elements to this is seeing God drawing people towards him from all different places in life.”

Dugan is an author, speaker, and teaching pastor at Heartland Church in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Lindsay runs a popular calligraphy and art business called Lindsay Letters Co.

Through their platforms, they have been able to reach many people who have not put their faith in Jesus.

“One follower told me that they had wandered from their faith some years ago but seeing the Church’s response to Eva has reignited their faith. I didn’t know what God was up to on August 22nd, but now I’m like ‘heck yea, God is working!’”

Dugan and Lindsay update their Instagram accounts routinely on Eva’s condition and transparently share how they are walking with Jesus through this dark season.

A Go Fund Me has been registered to assist with medical and logistical expenses.